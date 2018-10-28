National Bank of Oman Celebrates the Power of Omani Youth

More than 200 young customers enjoyed an evening full of entertainment ranging from music to sports.

In celebration of Omani Youth Day, the National Bank of Oman (NBO) lined up a number of fun-filled performances, games, and activities at its headquarters in Azaiba. The bank played the role of the financial advisor, sharing ways in which to best navigate the financial expenses of adulthood.

To kick-off the festivities, football freestyler Muhammed Al Noufali provided a show of skill. Local music favourites Just Jams were also present along with beatbox and guitar performances by local college students. Oman Parkour amazed the crowd, while home-grown Abbas Al Lawati tickled their funny bone with his stand-up comedy act. Driving the message home, Ahmad Al Harthy, Oman Circuit Racer and NBO's Brand Ambassador, took the stage and shared his personal journey on the road to success.

Ahmad Al Harthy expressed, “It is always invigorating to be among young people who are so passionate about changing the world in their own way. Day in and day out, I race – it’s what I do for a living and it isn’t easy. But I love it. To achieve my goals, I need to train for hours a day, I need to remain committed and not give up, I need to stay focused and keep my head in the game. It is the path I chose for myself, and I won’t give up until I have reached my dreams. This is my message to young people: ask yourself ‘what is the purpose of my life?’. Find your passion to follow it without any compromise.”

John Chang, General Manager of Retail at NBO said, “When NBO celebrates the Power of Omani Youth, it is not limited to this wonderful event. NBO has ‘Youth Banking’ which is a comprehensive banking offering that delivers the best banking package for youth. Youth Banking will help young people become financially responsible adults by helping them to better manage their money.”

With Youth Banking, young people can access the latest banking technology in Oman through an award-winning mobile app. Customers enjoy the convenience of contactless customised debit and pre-paid cards, and reduce their expenses with free savings accounts and free cash withdrawals from any ATMs in Oman. Youth customer also get great discounts and offers at cinemas and a host of entertainment, beauty, sports, and fashion retailers. Finally, Youth Banking is the only banking offering that provides free access to selected airport lounges and allows youth to participate in specific draws to win valuable cash prizes.

The highlight of the of the evening was the OMR 5,400 in total prize money, won by 60 winners from the Al Kanz Youth and Youth Banking draws, instant cash winners and the social media competition for best event video.