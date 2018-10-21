National Bank of Oman Celebrates the Power of Women

During the celebrations.Speaking to the audience, the women touched upon their own personal experiences, explaining some of the obstacles they had to overcome.

In recognition of the Sultanate's women and their contribution to the advancement of the nation, the National Bank of Oman (NBO) hosted its annual ‘Women@NBO’ event. Coinciding with Omani Women’s day, the Bank brought together female entrepreneurs Lujaina Al Kharusi, Founder and Owner of Nine, a family health and wellness center and Mennez baby store and Zuwaina Al Rashidi, CEO of Dar Al Herfya, World of Handicrafts. Both women shared their stories with an audience of female employees.

Sayyidah Rawan bint Ahmed Al Said, Chairperson at NBO mentioned: “At NBO, we are immensely proud of the women that have contributed to building this country. We are even prouder that some of these amazing women have chosen to come and join the team here at the bank. By building an equal opportunity culture, we know that the power is in both our men and women. We are one team and only by ensuring that all feel empowered can we develop as a bank and as a nation.”

Speaking to the audience, the women touched upon their own personal experiences, explaining some of the obstacles they had to overcome. They specifically highlighted the importance of determination and not quitting in the face of disappointment or rejection. By finding the one thing they loved doing most, they found their passion and drive in ensuring their venture became (and remains) a success.

Sayyidah Rawan added: “Every story told at Women@NBO is not only inspiring but also showcases resilience in the face of hardship.”

Launched in 2016 to empower women and to develop female leaders both in and out of the Bank, ‘Women@NBO’ motivates employees while also providing them with coaching and mentoring opportunities all year round. Female role-models take prime position at the Bank. NBO’s board is led by a female chairperson, whilst having an additional two female directors. Overall 40% of Omani employees at the bank are female.

Since His Majesty Sultan bin Qaboos took reign, the Sultanate has been a leading international role model to women empowerment. As part of the national agenda, a number of policies and programmes have been put in place to further support and propel women. From education, to healthcare to key government positions, Omani women are a key pillar of the economy and are the essence of the Omani society.