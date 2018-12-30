National Bank of Oman Customers Can Now Shop With Nuqati Points

NBO has also recently upgraded its redemption system of the Nuqati Programme, where customers can redeem points online, through the NBO Mobile App or in-store.

Members of National Bank of Oman’s Nuqati rewards programme can now instantly redeem points at over 50 retailers across the Sultanate. The first-of-its-kind move by a bank in Oman provides customers with an exciting way to shop, allowing them to pay with Nuqati points.

John Chang, General Manager – Chief Retail Banking Officer at NBO said, “We are excited to bring to Oman instant shopping using reward points. Customers can now use their Nuqati points at a wide selection of shops to buy items ranging from coffee to groceries to electronics. This latest offer from NBO allows customers to enjoy tangible benefits in real time, giving them the flexibility to maximise the value of their points.”

He added, “The Nuqati programme is an innovative and compelling solution that provides value to our customers for simply banking with us. It is designed keeping the customers’ needs in mind by allowing them to earn and redeem points instantly on all transactions.”

NBO has also recently upgraded its redemption system of the Nuqati Programme, where customers can redeem points online, through the NBO Mobile App or in-store. After entering their PIN or tapping their contactless payment cards, customers will have the option of choosing to pay in Omani Rials or Nuqati points. Redeemed points can also be used as payments for credit card, phone and utility bills. Other popular redemption options include travel-related purchases such as flight tickets, hotel accommodations and car rentals.

As Oman’s first rewards programme, the more customers bank with NBO the more Nuqati points they earn. Points are automatically earned on purchasessss using any NBO chip and PIN or contactless payment cards in-store and online to loans to transfers and deposits.