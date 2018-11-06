National Bank of Oman Goes Into Lock-Down for 24 Hour Annual Hackathon

NBO’s hackathon is a commitment to supporting the spirit of innovation and empowering Oman’s young and talented minds.

At 2pm on 10 November, National Bank of Oman (NBO) will start the clock for its annual 24-hour hackathon with record-breaking number of participants. Over 500 school and university students, computer programmers, developers, designers, interface specialists and subject matter experts will work to find forward-thinking solutions to solve some of the most pressing problems faced in banking, customer service and the challenges involved in creating Smart Cities.

NBO’s hackathon is a commitment to supporting the spirit of innovation and empowering Oman’s young and talented minds. The teams that create the most innovative technology-driven solutions will be awarded rewarding cash prizes in addition to internships and potential employment opportunities at NBO and its technology partners.

NBO’s 2017 hackathon was heralded a tremendous success as the first design sprint-like event in the financial sector in Oman. This year, the Bank looks forward to seeing participants develop impactful solutions that deliver service or product offerings which add greater value and improve the quality of customers’ lives.

Members of the public are welcome to come and support the participants at the NBO Headquarters in Athaiba, from 2pm on 10 November until 2pm on 11 November. The Award Ceremony will commence at 3pm on 11 November.