National Bank of Oman Hackathon Roadshow Calls Young Minds to Create Solutions

National Bank of Oman (NBO) has conducted a multiday roadshow, visiting more than ten schools and colleges across the Sultanate to encourage young developers and designers to sign up for its annual NBO Hackathon. To be held at the bank’s headquarters on November 10th and 11th, participants will spend 24 hours developing innovative solutions to some of the most pressing problems or hurdles faced in banking, customer services and the challenges involved with creating Smart Cities.

Faizal Mohamed Eledath, General Manager and Chief Transformation Officer at NBO mentioned: “Encouraged by the resounding success of the 2017 NBO Hackathon, the largest hackathon in the financial services industry, we are again inviting passionate young talents to register and share their innovations. We were amazed with the quality of prototypes showcased during last year’s event.”

He further added, “NBO is proud to have been championing the spirit of innovation among youngsters in Oman for many years now, through platforms such as SME Awards, the NBO Hackathon and Ibtikar.”

In 2017, NBO hosted the first Hackathon in the financial industry sector with over 300 participants innovating around the clock. This year, using any platform, framework, language, or hardware device, participants are encouraged to create ace solutions that showcase what the future should look like. The options are endless, with participants leveraging technology to create a service or product offering that makes life easier and builds trust amongst customers. Students are encouraged to register now as applications close on October 25th 2018.

Whether designing a new product or adapting an existing one, the teams that create the most innovative tech will be awarded fantastic cash prizes including internships and potential employment opportunities with NBO and its technological partners. For more information or to register visit www.nbo.om.