National Bank of Oman Opens Registration for the 2018 Hackathon

Following the success of the 2017 hackathon, the National Bank Oman (NBO) will once again be hosting the biggest hackathon in the Sultanate at its headquarters in Athaiba. Currently accepting applications, the bank is inviting the next generation of developers and designers, to sign up and join the digital ride. With registration open until the 16th of October, participants will have an opportunity to develop new and innovative technologies while receiving support from experts in the industry.

Over the span of 24-hours, participants will be challenged to develop innovative solutions, either as a new product prototype or by adapting existing technology. Teams with the most innovative concept or prototype will reap the reward with exciting prizes. In line with the Bank’s focus to provide compelling and innovative solutions, this year’s theme will focus on Futuristic Banking, Superior Customer Experience and Smart Cities.

“NBO has a strong track record of supporting innovation and we want to continue that effort. This year’s Hackathon theme focuses on engaging the next generation of developers and designers, promoting the endless possibilities of digitalization to the youth, said Sayyid Wasfi Jamshid Al Said, Acting Chief Executive Officer at National Bank of Oman. “From generation to generation, the needs of our customers have evolved. As Oman’s ‘Bank of Choice’, we want to ensure that our services and products not only continue to grow with them but exceed their expectations, digitally. We are their partners for life.”

The first hackathon was held in 2017 with over 200 participants of all ages. It is anticipated that this year it will only be bigger and better, bringing the greatest young minds together. The NBO Hackathon is one example of the Bank’s commitment to continuously support the next generation.