National Bank of Oman Sponsors National Open Data Symposium

Reinforcing the partnership between the public and private sector, theNational Bank of Oman (NBO) sponsored the recently held National Open Data Symposium under the patronage of H.H. Sayyid Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, Minister of Heritage & Culture. Organised by the National Centre for Statistics & Information (NCSI) in collaboration with the Information Technology Authority (ITA), the opening ceremony was attended by a number of Ministers, Undersecretaries and senior representatives of government authorities and witnessed active participation from public and private sector companies. The three-day Symposium aimed to raise awareness and understanding on emerging trends and best international practices on open data usage across a number of industries.

Hassan Shaban, General Manager - Chief Government Banking Officer at NBO explained, “We are proud of the exceptional relationship we share with the National Centre for Statistics & Information. Our sponsorship of the National Open Data Symposium is part and parcel of our responsibility to foster stronger public-private sector partnerships to create an open and trustworthy data ecosystem. We need to work together to build ethical frameworks for collecting, managing, and using data so that we can drive innovation, improve efficiency, and enhance effectiveness.”

NBO aspires to become the bank of choice in Oman for both government and consumers. By participating in important events that bring together decision makers from the public and private sector, specialists, experts, researchers and academics, the Bank hopes to contribute to national dialogue to shape policy that will fuel economic growth, social development and technological innovations across all industries.