NBB Continues Support for Women’s Empowerment With Yalla Banat Partnership

Yalla Banat today announced the National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) as the Exclusive Financial Sponsor for its upcoming event scheduled to take place at the Bahrain International Circuit (BIC) on October 19th, 2018.

Under the theme ‘She Drives,’ the event, which supports women’s empowerment, builds on the momentum and a wave of energy that has spread across the MENA region in support of initiatives focusing on the development of the next generation of female achievers.

Commenting, Richard Hicks – Chief Marketing Officer at NBB, said, “In line with NBB’s commitment to getting closer to our community, we are pleased to announce our partnership with Yalla Banat. Community empowerment, including that of women, is a priority for NBB. This is reflected in the investments we continue to make in the development, training and promotion of women across the Bank as well as through NBB’s strong belief in the power and potential of business initiatives in which women play a pivotal role. We look forward to hearing from some of the region’s top female leaders and innovators at the event and are proud to help provide a platform whereby they can inspire and support the advancement of the next generation of female achievers. ”

Leveraging Bahrain’s world class racing circuit, BIC, the Yalla Banat event is set to make history by hosting the longest female car parade as well as an executive round table panel discussion to be held in a family friendly, festive style environment. The event will also comprise the first female motor show competition, which aims to symbolize the role that women continue to play as a driving force in national and regional development today. Yalla Banat Bahrain is also a regional first and builds on and recognizes the Kingdom of Bahrain’s position as a regional pioneer in the empowerment of women and the elevation of their roles across the social and economic landscape.

“We are honored to announce NBB as our Exclusive Financial partner. The Bank has long played an active role in supporting Bahraini women and aligning with initiatives that both highlight the success of women today as well as encouraging the development of the next generation of female innovators from across the MENA region. Yalla Banat at the BIC is set to be a fun filled family event celebrating women and we encourage and welcome involvement from all women who can register to take part in the parade, participate in one of many workshops or simply come to enjoy the festival and support the making of history,”said Yalla Banat Founder Ms. Martyna Al-Qassab.

The Executive Roundtable will feature a diverse range of global speakers such as Michèle Carlsson, Managing Director of Nasdaq Middle East and Africa; Iman Mutlaq, Founder of INGOT Group, who recently established INGOT Coin; Genevieve Gordan CEO of Tactic Connect Ltd, a bespoke sports agency based in the UK; Fatima Ibrahim, Country Head of Action Global Communications and Founder of Valopy, and Mariam Turki, finance expert representing NBB as well as a leading athlete who has completed three ironman competitions, to name a few.

The event is expected to attract a large turnout of attendees with families gathering at BIC to support their families and friends to support the women taking part taking part. A broad range of activities will also be available for attending women, men and children. These include: Test Drives, an Art Expo led by Aysha Almoayyed, Kids Engagement Zone, Innovative Food Truck Festival, Live Graffiti shows and others.

You can register now by visiting yallabanat.me to reserve a place in the first-of-a-kind car parade at the BIC or to get tickets to join family and friends for the day long festival. . The event will start at 2:00pm and end at 10:00pm.

As part of Yalla Banat’s mandate, we want to drive the initiative for SMEs and young entrepreneurs. Our female entrepreneur market and our engagement zone will be mainly driven by the youth incorporating startup ideas to ignite that spirit within the event, specifically tailored at our audience from all leading companies and educational institutions. There will also be an allocated area at the event for SME and Start Ups to present products & services to our attendees and partners where we will include workshops, key note round table discussions consisting of a diverse panel of leaders from the Financial, Service & Sporting sectors to celebrate the great steps taken today across the Region and to discuss how to inspire future roadmaps to build on this momentum and deliver further success.