NBB Supports the Kingdom’s Vision as It Continues to Grow as a Leading Business and Aviation Hub

Jean Christophe Durand, NBB CEO

NBB senior management and teams from across the business are set to join hundreds of top-level executives including buyers and sellers from the regional and international aviation and aerospace industries at the Bahrain International Airshow 2018 between 14 and 17 November 2018.

Among the NBB teams to be represented at the event is the Bank’s recently launched and fast growing Corporate Institutional and Investment Banking (CIIB) group along with their local and regional aviation and related clients. NBB’s strong participation at the Airshow comes in line with the Bank’s strategy to provide greater levels of financing and support to help drive economic growth across all sectors in the Bahrain and regional economies including aviation.

Commenting, Jean Christophe Durand, NBB CEO said, “We are delighted to be taking part at the Bahrain International Airshow alongside so many of world’s leading aviation, defense and aerospace industry players. This is one of the most important events for regional and international aviation including some of NBB’s key clients. As a bank, we are committed to ensuring that our customers have adequate structures, funding and support to access the latest innovations, products and services in order to achieve sustainable growth across their businesses as well as to contribute to local and regional economic development more broadly. We look forward to an exciting and fruitful show for the Bank, our clients and the Kingdom of Bahrain, which continues to grow as a leading business and aviation hub.”