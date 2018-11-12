NBB Supports the Kingdom’s Vision as It Continues to Grow as a Leading Business and Aviation Hub

Established in 1957 as Bahrain’s first locally owned Bank, NBB has grown steadily to become the country’s leading provider of retail and commercial banking services. With a major share of the total domestic commercial banking market and the largest network of 25 branches and 62 ATMs, the Bank plays a key role in the local economy. At the same time, the Bank continues to diversify and develop capabilities to capture business opportunities in the Gulf region and international markets. The branches in Abu Dhabi and Riyadh lead the way in this initiative.
Publicly listed on the Bahrain Bourse, the Bank is owned 44.94% by private and institutional shareholders, mainly Bahrainis, 44.18% by Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company, which is 100% owned by the Government of the Kingdom of Bahrain, and 10.88% by Social Insurance Organization.
Market-driven and customer led, the Bank harnesses the latest technologies to people skills, enabling its employees to deliver highly professional services for retail and corporate customers.Less...
Contact Information:
P. O. Box 106 Manama,
Bahrain