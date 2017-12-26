NBK Walkathon Winners Begin New Journey with Renault Koleos and Renault Megane

A group with industrial and commercial presence in 118 countries, Renault designs, develops, manufactures and sells innovative, safe and environmentally-friendly vehicles worldwide. Its 128,893 employees contribute to a strategy of profitable growth based on three key factors: competitiveness, innovation and international expansion.
Renault is Europe's leading brand, the only vehicle manufacturer to have eight cars with the maximum five-star Euro NCAP rating, and the winner of the Formula 1 World Championship for Constructors and Drivers. The group is accelerating its international development with the new Logan and pursuing the Alliance with Nissan.Less...
Contact Information:
Jebel Ali Free zone,
PO Box 61111
Dubai, United Arab Emirates