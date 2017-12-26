NBK Walkathon Winners Begin New Journey with Renault Koleos and Renault Megane

Renault Al Babtain will continue to participate in driving Kuwait’s community initiatives forward through its commitment to encourage a healthier and better lifestyle

Abdulmohsen Abdulaziz Al Babtain Co., the authorized agent of Renault in the State of Kuwait recently presented Ibrahim Dsousky and Dan Solo with the latest models of Renault Koleos and Renault Megane respectively at the Renault showroom in Al Rai.

Ibrahim Dsousky was excited to receive the Renault Koleos, a powerful and refined SUV that is finely tuned with the Middle Eastern requirements backed by a local product range. The vehicle was specifically designed after having undergone extensive road testing in real-world conditions over several million kilometers during its course of development. Dan Solo, was the lucky winner who received the Renault Megane, a C Seda, which is a popular choice in this market where dynamic compact saloon cars remain the preferred choice among many, the Renault Megane accommodates customers who enjoy success with a distinct social appeal, and brings with it record breaking roominess.

