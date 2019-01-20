NetApp to Showcase Video Surveillance Storage Solutions Designed to Meet Today’s Security Challenges at Intersec 2019

Fadi Kanafani, Middle East & Africa Senior Director, NetApp

NetApp, the data authority for hybrid cloud, announced that it will showcase its latest video surveillance and hybrid flash storage solutions during its participation at Intersec – the leading Security and Safety exhibition worldwide – which started today (Sunday, 20 January 2019) and will run until Tuesday, 22 January 2019 at Dubai World Trade Centre. The E-Series Video Surveillance Storage Solution enhances the massive worldwide surveillance adoption whilst meeting the demand for enterprise-class, easy-to-use and highly integrated video management solutions. Combined with leading video management software, it provides a complete line of external storage systems designed to meet today’s security challenges by delivering unprecedented capacity, speed and durability and is currently being showcased at Booth S1-G27 in Hall Sheikh Saeed 1 during the event.

Video has become a strategic source of information, insights and intelligence and major cities around the globe are mounting video surveillance cameras to monitor and control streets, subways, mass transit, parks and other public areas. Recent market figures released by Knowledge Partner 6W Research estimates that the Middle East market for Commercial Security will reach USD 7.4 billion by 2024, achieving a sustained CAGR of 16.6 per cent, which is fuelled by increased government spending on infrastructure projects and the imposition of stringent regulatory policies. As such, there will be a significant increase in the amount of data created by video surveillance.

In line with their continuing commitment to meet security challenges, the NetApp E2800 – built for dedicated, high-bandwidth applications like data analytics, video surveillance and disk-based backup that need simple, fast and reliable SAN storage – are also being showcased at the event along with the NetApp E5700 storage system that continues the company’s longstanding heritage of balanced performance and has been designed to cost effectively address the storage requirements of a broad range of workloads.

Fadi Kanafani, Middle East & Africa Senior Director, NetApp, said: “Upcoming mega events in the region such as the Expo 2020 in Dubai, and the expected influx of millions of additional visitors, will create demand for the latest video surveillance systems. As a result, the increase in data that is created by video surveillance will require storage solutions. To meet the impending security surveillance challenges of data retrieval, retention and capture, NetApp’s video surveillance storage solutions provide consistent high-performance bandwidth for media-intensive video-streaming environments, in addition to superior performance and greater camera support. We are delighted to be part of Intersec and will use this event to network with new prospects and to further build brand awareness to continue to equip partners and customers with industry-leading products.”

Intersec is the leading international meeting platform for the Security and Safety industry within the Middle East, Africa and the South Asia region. With more than 1280 exhibitors and visitors from over 127 countries, the exhibition covers the fields of commercial security, information security, health and safety, fire and rescue, homeland security and perimeter and physical security. Partners who are joining NetApp at its event booth include Milestone, Ipsotek, Axis, Aptec - an Ingram Micro Company and VideoNext together with Saudi Telecom Company.