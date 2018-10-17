New Diversity Entertainment Program at Rixos Bab Al Bahr

Rixos Bab al Bahr also provides guests plenty of activities to indulge in.

Located on the breathtaking Marjan Island, Ras al Khaimah, Rixos Bab al Bahr offers genuine Turkish hospitality and impeccable bespoke services that has redefined luxury at its finest. Perfect for a stupendous staycation, guests can luxuriate in an ultra-all-inclusive concept packed with an abundance of fun in the company of friends and family.

The 5-star hotel offers, diverse entertainment programs exquisitely created to satisfy even the most discerning guests. Depending on the season, the hotel provides activities suitable to the weather. During winters the hotel hosts tons of outdoor activities, featuring games in a temperature-controlled pool, weekend beach parties, live music, dancing, and acrobatic shows. For guests seeking to unwind and relax, can enjoy the pristine white sandy beach or the only infinity pool with a bar. As the temperature rises patrons can revel in daytime live music performances, and in the evening, entertainment includes, music and jazz night, karaoke, quiz games and retro parties.

Rixos Bab al Bahr also provides guests plenty of activities to indulge in, such as hiking, football, volleyball, swimming, water polo, water basketball, tennis, and a ton of adrenaline-fueled ventures. Those seeking for a water-thrill can take advantage of the hotel’s water activities such as, scuba diving, jet ski, banana boat, parasailing, and catamaran. What’s more, the hotel has its own private aqua park with 3 slides and a pool, so guest can relish within the hotel premises.