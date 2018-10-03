The New, Super Powerful Galaxy Note9: For Those Who Want It All

The Note series has been recognized for including the company’s latest groundbreaking innovations.

Today announced the latest addition to its premium Note series with Galaxy Note9. The Note series has been recognized for including the company’s latest groundbreaking innovations, and Galaxy Note9 builds on this legacy with a premium smartphone that delivers the ultimate in performance; a new S Pen with connectivity for the first time ever; and Samsung’s most intelligent camera yet.

“The Note has always been our showcase for premium technology and industry-defining innovation, and Galaxy Note9 is no exception. It’s designed for a level of performance, power and intelligence that today’s power users want and need,” said DJ Koh, President and CEO of IT & Mobile Communications Division, Samsung Electronics. “Note fans are Samsung’s most loyal; we know they want it all, to get the most out of work and play, and Galaxy Note9 is the only phone that can keep up with their busy lives.”

All Day Performance

People rely on their smartphones for almost everything they do – all-day, every day. They need a phone that can keep up without having to find the nearest outlet to recharge, delete pictures to free up storage for their next snap, anxiously wait for their video to download before boarding their flight, or deal with any lag time when gaming.

They need a phone that won’t let them down and Galaxy Note9 delivers.

All Day Battery: Galaxy Note9’s 4,000mAh battery, the largest ever on a flagship Galaxy phone for long-lasting power to use all-day to talk, text, play games and watch movies from morning to night.

Store More, Delete Less: Galaxy Note9 is available with two internal storage options – choose from 128GB or 512GB. And with the ability to insert a microSD card, Galaxy Note9 is 1TB ready to have peace of mind knowing there is enough room for favorite photos, videos and apps.

Speed and Power: Galaxy Note9 is a super powerful smartphone with cutting-edge 10nm processor and support for the fastest network speeds available in the market (up to 1.2 gigabits per second) to stream and download without slowing down. Galaxy Note9 also includes an industry-leading and Samsung developed Water Carbon Cooling system and on-device AI-based performance adjusting algorithm to deliver the powerful yet stable performance.

The Evolution of the S Pen

The S Pen is the signature feature of the Note series – it’s how users have made their mark, and how Samsung has expanded the notion of what a smartphone can do. What began as a tool for writing and drawing is now putting more power and control in their hands.

Now with Bluetooth Low-Energy (BLE) support, the new S Pen delivers an entirely new way to use the Note. With just a click, it’s now possible to take selfies and group pictures, present slides, pause and play video, and more. Developers can even integrate the S Pen’s new, advanced BLE functionalities into their apps later this year.

The Intelligent Camera That Makes Pictures Perfect

It can be hard to take a picture that looks just like the ones the pros take – but it shouldn’t be. Galaxy Note9 builds on Samsung’s industry-leading camera technologies with new capabilities that take the work out of getting the perfect picture.

Scene Optimizer: Galaxy Note9’s camera is Samsung’s smartest yet. It uses intelligence to identify elements of a photo, such as scene and subject, to automatically classify it into one of 20 categories and instantly optimize it based on the category. The result is a stunning, lifelike image with bold colors and dynamic definition.

Flaw Detection: The first shot doesn’t always come out right, but the Galaxy Note9 lets users know if there’s something wrong, so they can take another picture without losing the moment. An immediate notification will appear if the image is blurry, the subject blinked, there is a smudge on the lens, or there’s backlight impacting the quality of the image.

Premium Camera: With the unique combination of advanced intelligence features and leading premium hardware, Galaxy Note9’s camera is the best on the market. It comes with advanced noise reduction technology, and a Dual Aperture lens, which adjusts to light just like the human eye. No matter the lighting conditions, Galaxy Note9’s top-tier camera delivers a crystal-clear shot.

Premium Experiences: From Work to Play

The Infinity Display is the cornerstone of Samsung’s design heritage, and Galaxy Note9 has the largest edge-to-edge display ever on a Note. The 6.4-inch Super AMOLED Infinity Display provides a truly immersive multimedia experience. Galaxy Note9’s Infinity Display is complemented by stereo speakers, which are tuned by AKG, and ability to deliver Dolby Atmos® immersive audio for a life like experience. Mobile video has never looked or sounded better than it does on Galaxy Note9. YouTube named Galaxy Note9 as a Signature Device able to deliver a best-in-class YouTube experience.

Galaxy Note9 also delivers a PC-like experience with Samsung DeX. Users can work on presentations, edit photos, and watch their favorite show all powered by their phone. Experience Samsung DeX with easy-to-carry HDMI adapters. When connected to a monitor, Galaxy Note9 can power a virtualized desktop and even serve as a fully-functional second screen. Take notes with the S Pen while watching a video, or use Galaxy Note9 as a trackpad, to right-click, drag and drop, and use multiple windows on a monitor. It’s never been easier to be more productive.

Galaxy and Beyond

The premium Galaxy technologies come standard with Note9: fast wireless charging, IP68 water and dust resistance and Samsung services such as Samsung Health and Samsung Pay. Galaxy Note9 features Samsung’s trusted, defense-grade Knox security platform and biometric security optionsincluding fingerprint scanning, iris scanning and facial recognition capabilities to keep important information safe.

Galaxy Note9 opens up a world of possibilities – it’s a portal to the full Samsung ecosystem of devices and services. For instance, use Galaxy Note9 and SmartThings to control connected devices, or get more done with Bixby, a personalized, intelligent assistant. And with the launch of Galaxy Note9, Samsung is making it easier to enjoy music with a new long-term partner, Spotify. The partnership makes Spotify easily accessible to seamlessly sync and transfer music, playlists and podcasts across Galaxy Note9, Galaxy Watch and Smart TV products.

Galaxy Note9 will be available starting August 24, 2018 in select markets and will be offered in Midnight Black, Lavender Purple, Metallic Copper with matching S Pen, and Ocean Blue with a Yellow S Pen.