Nirvana Travel & Tourism Wins Double at the 2018 World Travel Awards

During the award ceremony

Nirvana Travel & Tourism has once again claimed its spot at the World Travel Awards Grand Final Gala Ceremony 2018, held at the historic Pátio da Galé, Lisbon, Portugal on 1st December.

Recognized for its excellence in providing world-class travel and tourism services, Nirvana Travel & Tourism has taken the title of ‘World's Leading Tour Operator 2018’ as well as ‘World's Leading Luxury Tour Operator 2018’ at the travel industry’s most celebrated event of the year.

Upon receiving the awards, Omar Al Ali, the Executive Director of Communications & Projects of Nirvana Travel & Tourism commented, “We are honored to have received such an excellent award at such a prestigious event. We are the first UAE based company to receive the same award third year in a row.”

"The company has been recognized for its excellence in providing world-class travel and tourism services, and this motivates us to continue to innovate and innovate in the hospitality sector for the next phase."

“Over the past few years, we have maintained great relationships and developed key partnerships with leading travel companies to provide our customers with the utmost stress-free and holistic travel-lifestyle experiences across the globe, and with the full support from the management and our team’s maximum effort, we have a driven mentality to achieve this remarkable winning” he added.

Nirvana Travel & Tourism has recently introduced attractive packages this season that offers travelers irresistible opportunities to visit popular tourist destinations across Asia and Europe.