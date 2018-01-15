Nissan Announces Key Management Changes in Middle East

Juergen Schmitz - Managing Director of Nissan Middle East

Nissan has announced key management changes to its leadership here in the Middle East region. Juergen Schmitz is appointed as Managing Director of Nissan Middle East and Markus Leithe has been named as the Managing Director of INFINITI Middle East.

Juergen Schmitz brings more than 25 years’ experience in the automotive industry to the role. He joins Nissan from Infiniti Middle East, where he led the Nissan subsidiary since 2011 – first as General Manager and then as Managing Director. Juergen Schmitz joined Nissan in 2007 as Regional Director for Infiniti Central Europe, where he was responsible for sales and marketing, as well as the development of a dealer network covering 10 markets. Juergen Schmitz had previously gained wide experience with European manufacturers, including Saab and Mercedes Benz. Juergen Schmitz will report to Kalyana Sivignanam, President of Nissan Middle East and Regional Vice President of Marketing and Sales for Africa, the Middle East and India.

Kalyana Sivagnanam commented: “I am pleased to welcome Juergen to lead our Middle East operations. He brings to Nissan a deep knowledge of the automotive industry with a strong track record of success. As the region continues to become increasingly important to Nissan, we are focusing on offering vehicles that are tailored to the needs of our customers in these markets and I’m confident that his experience will ensure that we continue to be an important player in the growth of the region’s automotive industry.”

Markus' expertise as a Managing Director in the automotive industry has been built on 20 years of international experience across Europe and the Middle East with roles in Sales, Marketing, Product Planning and Business Planning at headquarters and with national sales companies and importers. Leithe takes the reins at INFINITI Middle East following his role as the Managing Director of Commercial Operations for General Motors.

Juergen Schmitz, Managing Director, Nissan Middle East said: “I am delighted to be joining Nissan at an exciting time for the company in the Middle East. With Nissan’s leading role in the region, there are exciting opportunities for further growth, underpinned by our iconic and best-selling Nissan Patrol, our extensive line-up and our outstanding customer service.”

“The automotive industry is at a turning point, with electrification, autonomous driving and connectivity set to transform how our customers drive. Nissan is at the forefront of this technological change, and our partnership with Expo 2020 will enable us to bring the best of our global innovation and ingenuity to this dynamic and forward-looking region. With our highly capable team I feel confident that we will continue to meet our customers’ expectations and provide the best of automotive engineering,” he added.

Markus Leithe, Managing Director, INFINITI Middle East said:” I am excited to come on board with the INFINITI brand at an exciting time for the premium manufacturer. INFINITI is on an aggressive expansion strategy in the region as it continues to deliver on its promise of a premium motoring experience to our customers. The Middle East continues to play a strategic role for INFINITI and I look forward to continuing to grow INFINITI’s success in the region.”