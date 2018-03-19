Nissan Most Decorated Brand at Dubai Lynx With 18 Awards

Nissan’s #SheDrives campaign to engage with Saudi women on their road to driving took a total of ten awards.

Nissan Middle East and Nissan Saudi Arabia secured a grand total of 18 awards at Dubai Lynx, the region’s premier marketing and creative festival, making Nissan the most decorated brand at the event and the only automaker to receive Grand Prix and Gold awards.

The Japanese automaker received ten recognitions for its #SheDrives campaign to engage with Saudi women as they gear up to being able to apply for driving licenses.

Another eight awards going to its innovative Camel Power campaign that saw Nissan develop a new power metric for desert driving. Both campaigns were developed by TBWA\RAAD.

The #SheDrives campaign centered around a video featuring Saudi women receiving their first lesson, where their husbands, fathers and brothers surprised them as their instructors.

The video, which highlights a group of women’s hopes, expectations and concerns around driving, moved judges and audiences alike, resulting in victories across a range of categories.

Meanwhile, the camelpower campaign took home eight awards ranging from the Launch and Relaunch Strategy category to Promo and Activations for Durable Consumer Goods.

An adaption of the industry-standard horsepower measurement, camelpower is a new concept developed by a team of Nissan engineers to measure a vehicle’s

performance on the sand, and was used to highlight the brand’s renowned desert driving lineup, including the Nissan Navara and Nissan Patrol models.

The camelpower metric is calculated by multiplying the velocity by the projection of the weight over the same trajectory.

Kalyana Sivagnaman, President of Nissan Middle East and Regional Vice-President Africa, Middle East & India Region, said: “These are fantastic results for Nissan, and we’re proud to have had another successful year at Dubai Lynx. The #SheDrives and camelpower campaigns were particularly effective because they were based on strong insights into our audiences that allowed us to develop and implement disruptive and innovative ideas.”