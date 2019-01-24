noon Launches Private Label ‘East by Noon’

east by noon currently has close to 90 live products on the e-commerce platform with competitive pricing.

noon, the region’s homegrown digital marketplace, is growing its product portfolio by launching its own private label, east, in a bid to offer customers more choice, convenience and incredible value.

east by noon currently has close to 90 live products on the e-commerce platform with competitive pricing. The products range from USB cables, battery packs and chargers to 100% cotton towel sets from 50 AED, bathrobes at 87 AED, granite cooking sets at 299 AED and casual cotton clothing for men from 45 AED.

The east by noon range features simple, classic designs that are durable and practical to consumers in the region. To develop the private label range of products, noon collaborated with several high-quality, trusted manufacturers and suppliers to ensure the east by noon range is made of the finest materials and the best technology.

The label will continue to expand its product offering to include other popular and in-demand items for shoppers, all at high quality and incredibly low prices.

east is currently available in the United Arab Emirates and will launch soon in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

As a customer-focused and Arabic-first e-commerce platform, noon brings a growing product assortment thanks to connections with the local retail community. noon presents a compelling alternative retail choice through its website or dedicated iOS and Android apps.