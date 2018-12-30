OFFTEC Becomes Exclusive Representative for Tibco Software Inc. in Jordan

Follow > Disable alert for OFFTEC Disable alert for TIBCO Software Inc. Disable alert for OFFTEC Holding Group Follow >

a subsidiary of OFFTEC Holding Group (OHG) - has recently signed an agreement with TIBCO Software Inc. - a global leader in data and system integration, data analysis and visualization, and business process management - becoming its exclusive representative in Jordan.

This step reaffirms OFFTEC’s firm commitment to forging strategic partnerships with international companies in order to equip clients across the Kingdom with a diverse range of quality products.

Under the agreement, OFFTEC serves as the sole provider of TIBCO’s full-fledged business intelligence software solutions - including software integration, analytics and visualization of business and customer information.

Leveraging this comprehensive product scope, OFFTEC delivers customized offerings that not only cater to the diverse needs of clients, but also assist them in making sound business decisions. The US-based company’s solutions are ideal for organizations that regularly manage a vast number of transactions, particularly those operating within the local banking, communications, insurance and government sectors.

Moreover, with the latest additions to its Software Solutions line, OFFTEC emphasized its steadfastness to expanding its reach within the Jordanian market and remaining the foremost supplier of state-of-the-art business technologies.

OFFTEC is a leading provider of innovative business and technology solutions in the areas of Banking Technologies, Office Furniture Solutions, Office Technologies, IT Infrastructure, Networking and IT Security, Physical Security Solutions, Plastic Card Technologies, and Software Solutions. OFFTEC has built a large customer base spanning various industries including banks, private sector companies, governmental agencies and educational institutions, among others.