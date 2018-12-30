OFFTEC Becomes Exclusive Representative for TIBCO Software Inc. in Jordan

Established in Jerusalem in 1910, OFFTEC has today become the leading provider of innovative business and technology solutions, combining unparalleled experience and comprehensive capabilities in the areas of Banking Technologies, Office Technologies and Furniture, IT and Physical Security, IT Infrastructure, Plastic Card Technologies, and Software Solutions. In addition to its Jordan-based branch, OFFTEC operates out of Palestine, Sudan, and Iraq, where it is also considered an industry pioneer. With a century of experience in the market, a highly qualified workforce, and partnerships with a long list of the world’s market leaders and best-in-class providers, OFFTEC has built a large customer base spanning all industries including banks, private sector companies, governmental agencies and educational institutions, among others.
OFFTEC is a subsidiary of OFFTEC Holding Group PLC (OHG), a public shareholding company listed on the Amman Stock Exchange as (OFTC) with a total capital of JOD 39.6 million. OHG is a regional provider of innovative technology and loyalty services and solutions designed to create sustainable value to customers and partners alike.Less...
P.O. Box 383
Amman 11118
Jordan