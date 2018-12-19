Oman Oil Marketing Company Awarded ‘ACCA Approved Employer’ Certificate

During the event

Recognized internationally for its staff development and mentoring programs, Oman Oil Marketing Company (OOMCO) has secured the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants’ (ACCA) Approved Employer status. Awarded to organizations that meet the highest training standards, this new accolated recognizes the continuous investment OOMCO has been making in its employees, ensuring everyone working in the company has the opportunity to grow both personally and professionally.

With around 800 employees including contractors, OOMCO has dedicated its resources to provide local talents with opportunities to build their professional skills. The ‘ACCA Approved Employer - Professional Development’ certificate is exclusively given to organizations with high standards of staff training, development and employee support. Today, OOMCO has successfully become one of the 208,000 ACCA members worldwide, ranging from large and small businesses, government entities, educational establishments and opinion formers.