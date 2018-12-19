Oman Oil Marketing Company Awarded ‘ACCA Approved Employer’ Certificate

Formed in October 2003, Oman Oil Marketing Company with the brand name omanoil is envisaged to be the future prominent player in petrol and lubricant retail in Oman. Today Oman Oil Marketing Company SAOG is involved in the marketing and distribution of fuels and lubricant products and operates in the sectors of fuel retailing, direct (bulk) fuel sales to Government and the Commercial sector, lubricants, aviation refueling and storage and distribution.
Contact Information:
PO Box 92
Postal Code 116
Mina Al Fahal,
Sultanate of Oman