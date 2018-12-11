Oman Oil Marketing Company Holds Annual Contractors’ Health, Safety, Environment and Quality Forum

During the event

Oman Oil Marketing Company (OOMCO) hosted its annual contractors’ Health, Safety, Environment and Quality (HSEQ) Forum under the theme of “Towards a Culture of Safety”. In its 2018 edition, the full-day event aimed to bring OOMCO and contractors together to discuss and address key HSEQ concerns as well as highlight safety best practices from around the world. Commemorating the event, the company announced its HSEQ record achievements for the year which included completing 8.7 million safe man-hours, 44 million safe kilometers of fuel transport and zero lost-time injuries.

The forum was attended by OOMCO’s senior management team led by CEO, David Kalife as well as 75 contractors representing various businesses including transport, maintenance, construction and supply chain. During the event, Kalife spoke about the company’s vision, mission and core values underlining the importance of safety across all operations.

Mohammed Al Mujaini, Senior Manager HSEQ, said, “As a key player in the oil and gas industry, we have a responsibility towards our employees, contractors and the public to ensure the safety of our operations at every level. We have therefore taken it upon ourselves to organize such forums that will allow us to reflect on our successes, evaluate our challenges and identity solutions that will safeguard our stakeholders and sustain our business.”

In line with the company’s values of safety, responsibility, innovation, customer-centricity, mutual support and employee engagement, the 2018 Contractors HESQ Forum, is part of a long list of initiatives organized by company to instill a culture of safety. Today, OOMCO’s HSEQ philosophy comprises a series of international best practices and management systems that have positioned it as a leader in its field.