Oman Post Launches Commemorative Stamp Championing Women Empowerment

During the signing ceremony

Follow > Disable alert for Oman Post Disable alert for Arab Women Organization Follow >

Under the patronage of HE Sheik Mohammed bin Said Al Kalbani, Minister of Social Development, Oman Post has issued a striking new commemorative postal stamp celebrating Oman’s presidency of the Arab Women Organization (AWO). Unveiled on the occasion of the Sultanate hosting the 7th AWO Conference, the new stamp portrays the organization’s logo along with the words ‘Oman’s Chairmanship of the Arab Women Organization’, recognizing the contributions women have made to the social and economic development across the Arab world.

Abdulmalik Al Balushi, Chief Executive Officer of Oman Post said, “Women in Oman have gone from strength to strength, guided by the wise vision of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said to empower them with the opportunity to achieve their aspirations. At Oman Post, commemorative stamps such as this latest one constitutes a significant part of our strategy to tell the story of key milestones and achievements that are paramount to the building and prosperity of the nation.”

As a pioneer in women empowerment, Oman is hosting the 7th edition of the AWO Conference between 18-19 December 2018. The two-day conference was hosted by the Sultanate under the theme ‘Women’s Economic Empowerment and the Consolidation of Peace and Justice’. In line with the AWO’s mandate, the conference focused on strengthening women role in consolidating the values of peace and citizenship. It also aimed to have participants share success stories and share experiences pertaining to economic and social liberation of women.

Oman Post continues to release commemorative stamps that mark significant occasions in Oman’s history, present and future. It recently issued two new interactive stamps offering an augmented reality experience through the Oman Stamp App. of

Muscat International Airport. For the first time, Oman stamp collectors were able to experience different aspects of the airport, including a video showcasing many of its features and facilities. This innovative approach was part of Oman Post’s transformation journey towards a new age of postal services. Other stamps recently issued marked Oman’s 48th National Day and Shell’s 60th Anniversary in Oman.