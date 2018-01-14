Ooredoo Provides 77,000 Homes With Superfast Fibre Home Broadband

Feras bin Abdullah Al Sheikh, Director of Consumer Sales at Ooredoo, commented, “We have always made our customers’ needs and growing digital trends a top priority when launching products or services".

Ooredoo continues to work hard to ensure customers’ internet experiences are both enhanced and enjoyable, with the expansion of their Superfast Fibre in 2017. The highly anticipated expansion provided 77,000 homes across the Muscat region with the opportunity to upgrade to state of the art, Superfast Fibre Home Broadband from the existing Fast Home Broadband.

Fast Internet customers in Seeb, Baswhar and Mutrah wilayats are now able to enjoy Ooredoo’s Superfast Fibre Home Broadband network. Furthermore, Fast internet service areas have increased in regions such as Batinah, Muscat, Dakhliyah, Sharqiyah and Dhofar with a total of 170 LTE home broadband sites established in 2017, allowing customers to enjoy fast and reliable internet services to their homes.

Feras bin Abdullah Al Sheikh, Director of Consumer Sales at Ooredoo, commented on the breadth and depth of the Superfast Fibre network expansion, “We have always made our customers’ needs and growing digital trends a top priority when launching products or services. We continue our efforts to provide customers with the best internet services and cater to different requirements. Ever family member will be able to benefit and enjoy unlimited streaming, downloads, uploads, gaming, chatting and more, to stay connected with friends and family.”

A selection of affordable data plans are on offer to cater to the different uses and needs of customers. Contract Superfast Fibre plans start from an affordable OMR 28 and includes connection to a fast, uninterrupted and buffer-free internet, as well as unlimited fixed Ooredoo minutes. All plans speeds range between 20 Mbps to 1 Gbps on a 12 month contract.

Customers interested in the Superfast Fibre Home Broadband can registrar through WhatsApp by sharing their ID & location to 95103000 or visit ooredoo.om/fibre