Ooredoo’s Prepaid Customers Can Enjoy ‘More Internet’ With Recharge Cards

Keeping people connected, Ooredoo’s ‘More Internet’ continues to reward its growing number of prepaid customers with great value and more time to spend online. Available for scratch cards and electronic vouchers, customers simply have to recharge their phones by OMR 1, 2, 5 or 10 to take advantage of the permanent extra data feature, supported by Ooredoo’s Supernet.

Customers who recharge by OMR 1 will receive 300 MB of extra data to be used within ten days, while those charging by OMR 2 can enjoy an added allowance of 1 GB of data also valid for ten days. The OMR 5 recharge cards will give 2.5 GB of data valid for 20 days, while customers purchasing OMR 10 credit will get 6 GB of data valid for 30 days.

Customers can sign up for More Internet services through the Ooredoo Oman app, or by dialling *115*3*recharge code#. To find out about Ooredoo’s More Internet bundles, download the app, visit www.ooredoo.om or head to any of the 56 stores located across Oman.