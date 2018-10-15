Ooredoo’s Shahry Device Installments Makes It Even Easier to Enjoy the Hottest Devices With a Zero Down-Payment

Feras bin Abdallah Al Shaikh, Director of Consumer Sales

With fantastic deals on the latest devices, purchasing a new phone has never been easier with Ooredoo’s popular Device Instalment plan. Until 7January 2019, customers can get their hands on the hottest devices with zero down and affordable monthly instalments with a 12 or 24-month contracts on Shahry plans.

Feras bin Abdallah Al Shaikh, Director of Consumer Sales, said: “Devices can be costly, and we want to make sure that no matter what the budget, there is a way for customers to enjoy the internet with the latest devices. This is part of our commitment to ensure we offer value-added products and services that all our customers can appreciate.”

In addition to owning a brand new phone customers can also enjoy the many benefits of the Shahry plans including up to 80GB, data rollover and 6,000 minutes. New and existing customers can choose from a number of plans and get a ton of data including 2GB with “Shahry 10”, 8GB with “Shahry 20”, 20GB with “Shahry 35” and a whopping 40GB with “Shahry 60” per month, on a two year contract and half the data on one year contracts. All that can be doubled with Shahry weekend offer.

