Ooredoo’s Super Fibre Extends South Keeping Residents of Saa’dah Connected

Feras bin Abdullah Al Sheikh, Director of Consumer Sales at Ooredoo

Aiming to enrich the digital lives of thousands of customers, Ooredoo has extended its Super Fibre to Saa’dah in the city of Salalah. Starting from just OMR 28 a month, residents of the area can now enjoy Ooredoo’s buffer-free ‘Super Fibre’ home broadband with streaming, downloads, and upload speeds of up to 1Gbps.

Feras bin Abdullah Al Sheikh, Director of Consumer Sales at Ooredoo, said: “With a population of more than 340,000 people, Salalah is considered to be one of Oman’s most populated and developed cities and as data experience leaders, we want to make sure that people are connected with fast, reliable and uninterrupted internet. Implementing a phased approach to extend our network to this southernmost city, we have been able to remain on track with our digital expansion journey, ensuring our Super Fibre reaches more places than ever before. We know our customers in the area have been eagerly awaiting this expansion. With faster speeds across the board, users can now stay connected on all their devices with no interruption through our value-added service.”

With Ooredoo’s Super Fibre, customers get a free modem and installation as well as unlimited fixed Ooredoo minutes and discounted international rates. Furthermore, customers wanting to boost their in home coverage can sign up for the latest WiFi Mesh device 2-packs (Linksys VELOP Tri-Band), starting from just OMR 3.5 a month. Residents in Salalah can order Ooredoo’s Super Fibre through WhatsApp by sharing their ID and location on 95103000, heading into one of Ooredoo’s stores, or calling the fibre team on 1514.

Furthermore, Ooredoo is offering new customers a value-packed deal on their ‘Super Fibre’ plan. Stared on 17 October 2018 for 90 days, customers who sign up for a 12 month, 50 Mbps contract or above, get one month’s free subscription and a complimentary D-link WiFi router.

Ooredoo’s Super Fibre is already available in Mabela, Khodh Mussanah, Al Khuwair, Ruwi, Darsait, Al Hail, Al Mawalih, Al Khoud, Al Mabaila, Al Manuma, Al Seeb Jadida, Hayy Al Saruj, Sur Al Hadid, Al Seeb Wadi Al Luwami, Ras Al Hamra, the Tilal Complex, Al Ghubra, and Al Athaiba Al Shamaliya. Hilat Al Seder will be added within the coming week.