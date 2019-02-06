Ooredoo Adds 26 New Destinations to Its Passport World Package

Feras Al Shaikh, Director of Consumer Sales at Ooredoo

Keeping in touch with family and friends from around the world is now even easier for Ooredoo customers following the addition of 26 new destinations to the Passport World package. The new countries include the Turkey, Azerbaijan, Argentina, Czech Republic, South Africa, Slovakia, Brazil and Mexico.

Going beyond meeting the needs of customers, the company works to enrich their ‘digital’ lives through services which help them stay up to date and in touch. Ooredoo Passport World provides customers with affordable and convenient voice and data roaming bundles allowing them to stay connected with friends and family while keeping roaming costs to a minimum.

Travellers can subscribe to Passport World hassle-free through the Ooredoo App. To ensure a seamless travel experience, Ooredoo advises customers to check that the destination they are travelling to is covered through the Ooredoo Oman App or via their website at www.ooredoo.om/passport.