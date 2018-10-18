Ooredoo Adds Roumaan.com to Options for Nojoom Business Points Redemptions

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Wahaibi, Chief Business and Wholesale Officer at Ooredoo

Constantly working to give customers more, Ooredoo partnered with Roumaan.com as a Nojoom Business Partner to offer existing customer more value with even more rewards. Ooredoo’s corporate customers can now redeem their Nojoom points towards vouchers to use on the online shopping site.

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Wahaibi, Chief Business and Wholesale Officer at Ooredoo said, “Ooredoo’s Nojoom Business Rewards programme is our way of thanking our loyal business customers by allowing them to earn points and redeem them against any of our telecoms services, devices and now much more with Roumaan.com. With over 60 categories and more than 200,000 branded products to shop from, we are giving our valued customers a world of choice at their fingertips.”

Open to all Ooredoo business customers, subscribed companies can earn redeemable 20 points for every OMR 1 made on their payments. With every 2,000 points giving customers OMR 1 to redeem. With no cap on the number of points that can be earned, the company is creating more opportunities for customers to reap the reward for simply being an Ooredoo customer.

In addition to Roumaan.com, customers can also redeem their points towards a number of benefits. From telecoms services such as local data, international calling minutes, national minutes, and SMS, to Roumaan.com vouchers, the options are unlimited.