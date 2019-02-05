Ooredoo and Altbalaji Bring Indian Dramas Direct to the Home

The partnership will allow Ooredoo to bring ALTBalaji content to a 600 thousand subscriber base in Oman.

Giving customers even more to enjoy, Ooredoo has further strengthened its partnership with ALTBalaji – India’s largest platform for original and exclusive digital content, to offer subscribers the best in Indian dramas through Ooredoo TV. For only OMR 6 per month as a stand-alone service and with no contract commitment or OMR 4 per month as part of a Home Bundle with Ooredoo Home Internet, customers can subscribe to Ooredoo TV, which already includes ALTBalaji in its Asian Bundle. For those not currently subscribed to the Asian Bundle, there is still an opportunity to enjoy ALTBalaji for just OMR 0.5 per month by adding it to their existing Basic TV Bundle. The partnership will allow Ooredoo to bring ALTBalaji content to a 600 thousand subscriber base in Oman.

Feras bin Abdullah Al Shaikh, Director of Consumer Sales at Ooredoo, said, “We provide first-class entertainment to Ooredoo TV users and we want to continue to cater to an even wider audience. Our partnership with ALTBalaji is not only exclusive but opens doors to an exciting world of entertainment, giving Asian drama fans the chance to watch original Indian programmes, on demand and at the touch of a button. At great value, the package is accessible to all and is ideal for users from the sub-continent as well as anybody who simply enjoys a good TV show.”

Nachiket Pantvaidya, Group COO Balaji Telefilms and CEO ALTBalaji said, “We are delighted to partner with Ooredoo. Our content caters to audiences who enjoy Hindi language shows and specifically the ones that are made by the content czarina Ekta Kapoor. We will be dubbing some of the available shows in Arabic to ease the viewing experience. We take pride in offering viewers with easy access to our award-winning shows and will continue to deliver the very best.”

ALTBalaji is one of the leading video-on-demand service providers in India. It is one of the top grossing apps on both the app stores. With 33 clutter-breaking original shows, ALTBalaji content is enjoyed by audiences in over 100 countries. ALTBalaji content is created by and features the best talent from the Indian entertainment industry including critically-acclaimed directors and actors. These include Juhi Chawla Nimrat Kaur, Rajkummar Rao, Kay Kay Menon, Vivek Oberoi, Hansal Mehta, Habib Faisal, Rajeev Khandelwal, Sakshi Tanwar, Mona Singh, Arunoday Singh, Ram Kapoor, Ken Ghosh, Siddharth Sengupta and many more.

Ooredoo innovative digital service is built on the strength of the company’s mobile data network stretching the Sultanate. To discover a new way for entertainment, download the Ooredoo TV Go app from the Apple Store or Google Play. For more information, go to www.ooredoo.om/tv.