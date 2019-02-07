Ooredoo and Ithraa Join Hands to Support Omani Businesses

During the event

Supporting businesses across the Sultanate, Ooredoo has joined forces with Ithraa, Oman’s inward investment and export promotion agency, to collaborate and support local enterprises. The partnership agreement gives both Ooredoo and Ithraa the opportunity to share experiences and expertise with local businesses, while also working together on training projects. By providing better access to information, knowledge sharing and communication, it will enable home-grown companies to gain a competitive edge and drive faster growth in Oman’s exports.

Raed Mohammed Dawood, Director of Government Relations and Corporate Affairs at Ooredoo, said, “We are delighted to be working alongside Ithraa on such a strategic initiative and contribute to Oman’s continued economic growth and success. By working together, we can support businesses and bring them up to speed with current international practices. With Oman’s export industry rapidly developing, it is important for companies to have access to the latest and most advanced ways to connect.”

As the digital partner of choice throughout the Sultanate, Ooredoo continues to deliver a wide range of cost-effective solutions for companies and businesses of all sizes. Its cutting edge and comprehensive products and services mean that there are cutting edge solutions to cater to every organisation.

To find out more about any of Ooredoo’s value-packed products and services, visit www.ooredoo.om or visit any of their 56 stores located across Oman.