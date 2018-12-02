Ooredoo Auctions Diamond and Gold Numbers for Charity

Feras bin Abdullah Al Shaikh, Director of Consumer Sales at Ooredoo

Helping communities across the country, Ooredoo has seen huge success with their fourth auction of special numbers. With all proceeds going to charity, customers placed their bids online between 25 and 30 November for the chance to own some of the most sought after Diamond and Gold numbers in the country.

Feras bin Abdullah Al Shaikh, Director of Consumer Sales at Ooredoo, said: “Since the launch of Ooredoo’s online vanity number auctions, we have been able to deliver unique numbers to the highest-bidding customers while raising money for several non-profit and charitable organisations. We have raised a fantastic amount this year through our auctions and we know our customers enjoy these exciting events. But above all, it is for a good cause.”

In response to the overwhelming popularity of the auction, Ooredoo’s vanity number charity auctions are planned to continue in the future.