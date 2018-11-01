Ooredoo Brings B2B Teams Together to Better Serve Corporate Customers

Ooredoo organised a B2B Sales Workshop for its team.

Working to better support businesses to ‘Be Digital’, Ooredoo organised a B2B Sales Workshop for its team led by its seasoned Directors and Section Heads. Themed “The Change is Us”, the full-day sessions saw the Ooredoo business team identifying and understanding areas of enhancement, what they need to do to be distinctive and how to continue to excel. Through a series of team building activities, open discussions and customer feedback assessments, the Ooredoo B2B team developed their roadmap for the year to come.

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Wahaibi, Chief Business and Wholesale Officer at Ooredoo said, “As the Sultanate’s digital partner of choice, Ooredoo works to better support the digitalisation of businesses in Oman. Part of that is training our family members, to make sure that everyone is able to deliver the fantastic products and customer service that we are known for. Today, our ability to offer some of the most innovative and cost-effective solutions and products is a testament to the success of our strategies and a live representation of what our team is capable of doing through dedication and hard work.”

The team also invited customers to share their experience with Ooredoo, using their feedback on services to highlight and develop our core value of challenging and to further innovation. A total communications provider, Ooredoo is focused on supporting businesses needs across all sectors, no matter how big or small. Each business has a unique set of challenges, and Ooredoo has been committed to providing each and every one of them with the right communications infrastructure to overcome such challenges. Offering tailor made solutions on voice, data, and internet services covering both mobile and fixed technologies, Ooredoo has everything to help corporate customers take their businesses further.