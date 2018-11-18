Ooredoo Brings People Together at Muscat Eat

The three-day festival included a designated area for small and home businesses to promote the Omani food industry.

Supporting SMEs and community events, Ooredoo is proud to have been the official telecoms partner of the 2nd season of Muscat Eat, Oman’s biggest and only annual food festival. From the 15 to 17 November 2018, Al Mouj Golf Muscat was transformed into culinary bliss featuring fabulous flavours which attracted more than 15,000 travelling foodies and locals alike.

The three-day festival included a designated area for small and home businesses to promote the Omani food industry, all of which were supported by Ooredoo through its women’s incubator programme, to showcase their businesses and provide them with a platform to build their customer base.

Raed Mohammed Dawood, Ooredoo’s Director for Government Relations & Corporate Affairs said, “Food is much more than just fuel for the body, but something we bond over. It is something that builds bridges and communities. As leaders within our community, we want to continue to support local businesses including the eateries and SMEs that bring us together. This is why we provided our female incubator graduates and SoHo’s the opportunity to participate in the festival’s Omani section.”

Built around the idea of creating a common platform for people who have a passion for food, Muscat Eat saw more than 75 vendors provide visitors with a taste of the capital’s culinary diversity. With fresh samples from eateries to bites of homemade foods, the festival was a celebration of local talent and an immersive experience for visitors, bringing them face to face with the food they love and people who make it.

In addition to food, the festival programme included entertainment for the whole family, from cooking workshops to comedy shows, stage performances, live music, carnival games and a dedicated kid’s area.