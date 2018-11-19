Ooredoo Celebrates 48th National Day With Customers and Employees at Muscat Grand Mall

During the event

Follow > Disable alert for Ooredoo Follow >

Commemorating Oman’s 48th National Day, Ooredoo hosted both its customers and family members at its Muscat Grand Mall store and offices for a celebration of this special day. The festivities began at 9am and included live performances, cake and lots of exciting giveaways for both customers and staff.

Giving a voice to those far away, Ooredoo launched a new initiative called ‘Greetings from Abroad’, where Omani students from around the world joined in singing a national song for Oman, sending greetings to the country and its people in celebration of national day. A whirlwind of fun, adults and children alike shared the spirit of the momentous day.

Ooredoo has been celebrating for the whole month, starting with their network name change earlier in November for the whole month and their exciting National Day non-stop WhastApp offer for two days around the 18th.

Over the past 48 years, Oman has seen incredible progress and enjoyed numerous social and economic achievements. Enriching people’s digital lives across the country, Ooredoo remains dedicated to delivering innovative products and solutions which will allow customers to enjoy the internet and continue to propel Oman forward.

To view the Greetings from Abroad video, please visit Ooredoo Oman’s YouTube channel, or click here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QUHrArIJyg4