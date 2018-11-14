Ooredoo Celebrates 48th National Day With Non-Stop Free Data for WhatsApp

Feras bin Abdullah Al Sheikh, Director of Consumer Sales at Ooredoo

In celebration of Oman’s 48th National Day, Ooredoo is offering all customers free and non-stop data for WhatsApp on 17th and 18th November 2018. All prepaid and postpaid customers, including New Shababiah and business customers, will be able to share their national pride by sharing pictures, videos, and stickers with friends and family at no extra cost.

Feras bin Abdullah Al Sheikh, Director of Consumer Sales at Ooredoo, said, “Ooredoo is proud to be joining the nation in celebrating 48 years of peace, prosperity and development. As a country, we have accomplished a great deal to be the prosperous and proud nation we are today and with a bright future ahead. As a company, we remain committed to leaving a long-lasting legacy in the Sultanate’s socio-economic development journey, guided by the vision of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said.”

Over the last 48 years, Oman has undergone inspirational transformation across all key sectors including telecommunications. Today, the country’s telecoms infrastructure is future ready to meet the digital needs of customers. As the country’s data experience leaders, Ooredoo remains committed to being at the forefront of the Sultanate’s transformation journey.

To sign up, customers can subscribe through the Ooredoo Oman app or by dialling *141*900#.