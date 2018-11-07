Ooredoo Celebrates Ayesha Al-Shoily’s ‘Woman of the Year’ Win at Al Ma’ra Excellence Awards

Ayesha Al-Shoily, who was awarded ‘Woman of the Year’ at the 2018 Al Ma’ra Excellence Awards.

Empowering its family members to dream big and reach their goals, Ooredoo celebrated Ayesha Al-Shoily, who was awarded ‘Woman of the Year’ at the 2018 Al Ma’ra Excellence Awards. Organised by Al Ma’ra Magazine for the 8th year running, the award was presented during an event at the Sheraton Oman and recognises inspirational women who break boundaries.

Ayesha Al-Shoily, who is the Department Head for Special Projects at Ooredoo said, “I am incredibly grateful to receive this award. It is an honour to be acknowledged as the ‘Woman of the Year’ 2018. Looking back at my journey, I could not be prouder of what I have accomplished, from my early days to where I am now; I have come a long way. Throughout my career, I learned that as women, the most important thing we can do is support each to do our absolute best. I can only hope that the work we do will further propel more and more of us to reach our full potential. This is how we create waves of change for the better.”

Ayesha is known for her work coaching and mentoring women across the Sultanate as part of Ooredoo’s Springboard program, which aims to enhance the skills of Omani women and empower them to achieve greater professional recognition and personal fulfilment. A certified Springboard Trainer, her work has been instrumental in empowering communities by training thousands of women and helping make their aspirations a reality. Beyond the success of Springboard, Ayesha is also spear-heading Ooredoo’s Spring Forward program, which aims to train both women and men in digital entrepreneurship and leadership.

Committed to further supporting the development of its family members and the community at large, Ooredoo always looks to create long lasting value and have a positive inspiring impact on future generations. To date, the company has been at the forefront of capability building, designing and supporting programs which enable Omanis to reach their goals, both personal and professional.