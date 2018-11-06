Ooredoo Celebrates Its Talents in Different Fields

Mazin Habib receiving the award

Follow > Disable alert for Mazin Habib Al Muaini Disable alert for Ooredoo Follow >

Committed to the personal and professional development of its family members, Ooredoo is proud to celebrate Mazin Habib Al Muaini for winning the ‘Best Short Story Collection’ Award for 2018 for his short stories entitled “Such Simple Details at Endings’. First debuting in this year Muscat International Book Fair, the collection, dedicated to the writer’s late mother, explores the theme of loss in the seven stories of the book.

Mazin received this latest accolade during an event hosted by the Omani Society for Writers & Literates, a non-profit organisation that works to make meaningful contributions to the literacy movement across the Sultanate. This latest collection follows from the success of a previous published collection called “ID Card for Omanis’, which also won an award in 2015.

Mazin, who is a Senior Manager of Business Products at Ooredoo said, “As a writer, you put pen to paper and release a wave of ideas and emotions which you don’t always share with the world. So being recognised for my stories is such a wonderful feeling. I am grateful for the award and overwhelmed by all the praise the collection has received.”

Promoting Oman’s best talent, Ooredoo remains committed to continuing to support the development of its family members in all areas of their lives. The company works towards helping Omanis achieve their goals, through opportunities in which they gain the necessary exposure to excel.