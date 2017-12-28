Ooredoo Oman Champions Public-Private Sector Partnerships in 2017

Raed Mohammed Dawood, Director of Government Relations at Ooredoo Oman

With 2018 around the corner, Ooredoo reflected on its exceptional efforts in building the company’s relations with the public sector through an exchange of experiences and best practices to enhance overall administrative performance. The culmination of those efforts came through the signing and implementation of several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) between Ooredoo and several Ministries and Government organisations on the basis of mutual interests.

Through more than 35 MoUs since 2014, Ooredoo was able to activate its role and provide a variety of services, including training courses, workshops, panel discussions, and on-the-job training to government entities. In addition, the company led several seminars and programmes aimed at developing the skillsets of the public sector employees. Providing quality assurance for its partners, the Ooredoo team held monthly periodic meetings to assess progress and developments as well as field visits to identify communications requirements and needs. A strong believer in the power of sports to build teamwork, Ooredoo also organised a football tournament for the government sector.

Raed Mohammed Dawood, Director of Government Relations at Ooredoo, said, “2017 saw us reach new heights at all levels of operation, as the Government Relations department worked to sign and implement the agreements. Our collaborations allowed us to provide a wide range of cutting edge products and services that meet the ever-changing demands of the fast-paced telecommunications industry.”

He added, “We are proud to have played a part in enriching the skillsets of the Sultanate’s next generation, who we believe are the building blocks of Oman’s future and look forward to ramping up our support for the public sector and enhancing their efficiency, innovation, and productivity in the coming year.”

Ooredoo’s 2017 partners included Muscat Municipality, Al-Raffd Fund, the Public Authority for Social Insurance, the Information Technology Authority to name but a few.