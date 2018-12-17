Ooredoo Creates a World of Exclusive Privilege With Al Nokhba

Feras bin Abdullah Al Shaikh, Director of Consumer Sales at Ooredoo

Ooredoo welcomes customers to a world of privilege with Al Nokhba, the company’s exclusive recognition programme for premium members. Available to customers by invitation only, Al Nokhba rewards users with access to special benefits designed to reflect their status as an ‘ultra-loyal’ Ooredoo customer.

Feras bin Abdullah Al Shaikh, Director of Consumer Sales at Ooredoo said, “Al Nokhba opens up a world of exclusive rewards, benefits, and advantages to our most loyal customers. It’s designed to support their digital lifestyles and offer them an exclusive level of service which we believe they deserve.”

Al Nokhba offers its members a dedicated relationship manager to handle all of their requests, providing them with information on products and services as well as processing and managing any queries or concerns they may have. They will also be able to enjoy priority access to dedicated call centres, special discounts with Nojoom partners and double reward points as well as exclusive invitations to movie premiers and VIP events.

For more information about Ooredoo’s Al Nokhba membership, Nojoom loyalty points or any of its value-added products and services, customers can go online at www.ooredoo.com or visit any of Ooredoo’s 54 stores across the Sultanate.