Ooredoo Enables Business Customers to Stay Ahead of the Game with OIP

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Wahaibi, Chief Business and Wholesale Officer at Ooredoo

Keeping businesses connected, the Ooredoo Internet Professional (OIP) fixed broadband internet service puts customers on the fast track offering them advanced products and services. Enabling them to be digital, this innovative package offers a host of fantastic benefits, tailor-made to suit all users’ needs. Customers can benefit from speeds of up to 350 Mbps, available on one or two year contracts. What’s more there are up to 1,000 free voice minutes included.

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Wahaibi, Chief Business and Wholesale Officer at Ooredoo said, “Staying connected is essential for every business to lead in this digital age. OIP is one of our most popular plans amongst companies across the country, giving our customers amazing value and a reliable service that they can trust. We have made it easier for them; being able to customise their plan through a range of options. As the Sultanate’s digital partner of choice, we take pride in offering solutions that support our customers on their journey to success.”

OIP subscribers can enjoy unlimited connectivity at higher speeds of up to 350 Mbps, voice minutes to call anywhere in the Sultanate, cost savings of up to 35% on international calls, value-added price plans to grow with the business, flexible contract terms and a dedicated customer service desk for business continuity.

To find out more about OIP or any of Ooredoo’s value-packed products and services, visit www.ooredoo.om/Business or visit any of their 56 stores located across Oman.