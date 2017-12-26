Ooredoo Expands Its Retail Footprint to 50 Stores with New Outlet in Nizwa Grand Mall

The company’s efforts to ramp up its retail expansion complement its anchor Enjoy the Internet campaign, which aims to add 1,000 new sites to its 4G network by the end of second quarter 2018’s.

As part of its ambitious growth strategy, Oman’s data experience leaders, Ooredoo has expanded its footprint to 50 stores with the opening of a new branch in Nizwa Grand Mall. Operated by franchise partners Khimji Ramdas, the store is designed to offer customers a full-range of digital solutions including mobile, fibre and business line of products as well as the latest smartphone devices.

“The location of our stores has and will always be a key component of our success story, “said Feras Al Sheikh, Director of Consumer Sales at Ooredoo. “Our new store in Nizwa is the first fully operated franchisee store in the governorate, serving not only our Nizwa customers but the greater Al Dhakhiliyah region. As we continue on our mission to reach every community, we look forward to empowering as many people as possible with the benefits of greater connectivity no matter where they are in Oman.”

