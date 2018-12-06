Ooredoo Gives Customers Even More to Enjoy at Home with Ooredoo TV

Feras bin Abdullah Al Sheikh, Director of Consumer Sales at Ooredoo

Committed to delivering unique and one-of-a-kind services to its customers, Ooredoo is proud to announce the launch of Ooredoo TV; home-based, plug-and-play entertainment product using open ‘over the top’ (OTT) technology available to anyone with an internet connection. The first telecoms company within the MENA region to offer this exciting viewing experience, customers can easily sign up at any Ooredoo store and start enjoying affordable first-class streaming of world class films, TV, series and more.

“We want our customers to enjoy the internet and all of its possibilities,” said Feras bin Abdullah Al Sheikh, Director of Consumer Sales at Ooredoo. “With the exciting launch of Ooredoo TV, users can experience video on demand at the click of a button. We made a promise to our customers at the start of our journey to continue to provide them with tailor-made products and services that will add value to their everyday lives. The production of immersive content is therefore an expected and natural step for us. Today, customers are increasingly moving away from TV watching habits and following a schedule for catching their favourite series and soaps to online and on-demand streaming; and this is exactly what Ooredoo TV offers.”

Customers can choose from a number of options, from family viewing to the best in Arabic or Asian content. They can either choose to sign up for a TV only subscription with a one-time OMR 24 fee and as little as OMR 6 a month, or a Home Bundle which includes Ooredoo TV for just OMR 4 a month when subscribing to Ooredoo’s home broadband services. With its build-your-own bundles, subscriptions also include a variety of add-ons for everyone, which can be added or removed anytime, via a home menu, putting users in complete control all the time.

Ooredoo is also offering a ready set-up box which allows customers to plug in to the internet, connect their TV, and begin watching their shows within minutes. Providing customers with 24/7 access, subscribers can either access content through their TV or head to the Ooredoo TV app and enjoy the same content from their smart device, at no additional cost.

There is a comprehensive list of content partners including STARZ PLAY, with, access to over 6,000 hours of the latest on-demand series and blockbuster movies. Users can be entertained with genres including US Movies, US Dramas, Kids and Arabic content from partners like YuppTV, ALTBalaji, Filmbox, Hopster and more. Enjoy over 12,000 hours of on-demand Arabic content on Weyyak, exclusively on Ooredoo TV.