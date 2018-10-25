Ooredoo Hosts B2B Event to Connect With Businesses in Salalah

The event provided Ooredoo team members with the opportunity to better understand the challenges and needs of its customers within the region.

Oman’s Digital Partner of choice, Ooredoo, hosted a B2B event at the Al Baleed Hotel in Salalah to meet and engage with customers from a variety of industries. The event provided Ooredoo team members with the opportunity to better understand the challenges and needs of its customers within the region.

Sultan bin Ahmed Al-Wahaibi, Chief Business & Wholesale Officer at Ooredoo, said, “We understand that our customers have different requirements to ‘Be Digital’ depending on the region of the Sultanate in which they are in. These events not only help us to better understand our customers but also provide an opportunity for us to gain information that will be used to develop enhanced products and services. No matter how big or small, we are here to provide businesses with the right communications solutions to grow and optimise their organisations.”

Ooredoo’s unique portfolio gives businesses a range of end-to-end communications solutions to meet all needs. From voice to data and internet services that cover both mobile and fixed technologies, Ooredoo is committed to helping businesses stay connected with their stakeholders no matter where they are.

During the event, Ooredoo highlighted some of its popular corporate-tailored offerings including ICT and Cloud services. They also showcased their Shahry Business Packs, which help companies to stay connected through value-added bundled plans which are both convenient and affordable. The team also presented Ooredoo Internet Professional (OIP) fixed line services to its guests, showcasing how they can support businesses with unlimited internet plans, voice minutes and international calling discounts. Another key highlight of the sessions was Ooredoo’s Maktabi, the company’s one-stop business communication solution that includes both fixed line and mobile communication elements.

At the forefront of supporting businesses in Oman, Ooredoo continues to provide customers with value-added solutions.