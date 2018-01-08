Ooredoo Inaugurates 50 Store in Falaj Al Qabail

The new store is the ninth franchise operated by Recharge Oman and will provide all-customers with Ooredoo’s full-range cost-effective digital services and high-standard of customer care.

Ooredoo opened its 50 store in Falaj Al Qabail in the Wilayat of Suhar as part of its strategy to support and connect the Sultanate’s growing industrial centres and spur their growth. The new store is the ninth franchise operated by Recharge Oman and will provide all-customers with Ooredoo’s full-range cost-effective digital services and high-standard of customer care.

Feras bin Abdullah Al Sheikh, Director of Consumer Sales at Ooredoo, said, “Our new branch in Falaj Al Qabail will provide our growing customer base with all of the products and services they need to enjoy a seamless digital experience whether on the go, at the office, or within the comfort of their homes. With the full support of our longstanding franchise partners Recharge Oman, residents throughout the Wilayat will now have a new location to visit and sign-up to enjoy the endless connectivity possibilities Ooredoo has to offer.”

The company’s rapid expansion has extended beyond its growing retail footprint and includes its product portfolio that continues to add value to the lives of hundreds of thousands of customers in every part of Oman. This also includes the addition of 1,000 new locations to its 4G network as part of the company’s Enjoy the Internet campaign. To learn more about Ooredoo’s high standard of quality care and cost-effective digital solutions, visit any of its 50 stores located across the length and breadth of the Sultanate or download the company’s award-winning self-care application on Apple or Andriod.