Ooredoo Joins Thousands in Winter Village Wonderland

Welcoming families to a winter wonderland, Ooredoo is proud to be the official telecoms partner of the 2018 Winter Village, held from 22 November to the 1 December at the Oman Convention & Exhibition Centre. The ten-day event is set to attract more than 75,000 visitors, as is giving guests of all ages a fun-packed, non-stop array of seasonal entertainment, performances and activities.

Raed Mohammed Dawood, Director of Government Relations and Corporate Affairs at Ooredoo said, “This has become an annual event which we are proud to take part in. This time of year is one where families, friends, and communities come together to enjoy the outdoor activities and entertainment filled events. We are committed to supporting initiatives that bring us together and keep us connected.”

With so many wonderful activities, the Winter Village has become the event of the season, with so much to enjoy from dazzling musical ice-skating shows, colourful street performers, and a fairground with attractions including winter-themed food stalls, live music, and a picturesque souq filled with locally run businesses. A one of a kind experience, the Winter Village also includes artificial snow, ice skating, ice hockey, and dancing on ice.

Giving everyone a chance to enjoy the winter season while staying connected, an Ooredoo stand is available on the grounds to showcase its value-added products and services. From New Shababiah data bundles impressive Shahry plans and Super Fibre Home Broadband packages, visitors can take advantage of great offers, and fantastic services with Ooredoo.