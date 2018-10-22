Ooredoo Joins TRA in 20th International Space Radio Monitoring Meeting

The event highlighted cases of space interference and how to address them to optimize telecoms technology in Oman.

Joining efforts to support the Government’s plans to further develop the telecoms sector in Oman, Ooredoo participated in the recently held 20th International Space Radio Monitoring meeting. Hosted by the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA), the event highlighted cases of space interference and how to address them to optimise telecoms technology in Oman. In addition, representatives from various organisations including the ITU, the International Civil Aviation Organisation and manufacturers from all over the globe reviewed the latest reports on space monitoring, its challenges and innovative solutions.

Hosted for the first time in the Sultanate and in the Middle East, the three-day meeting showcased the importance of international cooperation between the Sultanate and world leading countries. The second day saw participants visit the TRA's Satellite Radio Monitoring Station (SRMS), which was officially inaugurated earlier this year and is considered to be the first of its kind in the Middle East to be operated by a regulator. They were able to identify the technical capabilities of the station and closely test its features. On the third and final day, attendees discussed the regulatory administrations and the potential collaborations with their representatives.

Since its inception in 1998, the International Space Radio Monitoring meeting has been held annually in countries with advanced space radio monitoring stations including Japan, Germany, USA, China and South Korea.