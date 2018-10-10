Ooredoo Launches ‘Saeed’ on Its Award-Winning App

Feras bin Abdullah al Sheikh, Director of Consumer Sales at Ooredoo

As part of the company’s commitment to deliver the best customer service time and again, ‘Saeed’, Ooredoo’s artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot is now available on the company’s award-winning mobile app. Accessible 24/7, customers can talk with ‘Saeed’ to find out more about products and services, get the best solutions, and have their questions answered.

Feras bin Abdullah al Sheikh, Director of Consumer Sales at Ooredoo said, “After the incredibly successful introduction of ‘Saeed’ to the Ooredoo website, we knew the next step was to extend the service to assist more customers through the most popular platform, our mobile app. ‘Saeed’ will provide customers with the best in class solutions easily and efficiently at the touch of a button.”

Available around the clock, ‘Saeed’ is an intuitive platform that has been designed to stimulate humane behaviour. Better servicing all customers, the chatbot is able to converse and respond to both spoken and written enquirers in English and Arabic. Whether customers are looking for more information about products and services, the chatbot service reduces wait times and helps to create a seamless experience.

Available for both IOS and Androids, customers looking to utilize ‘Saeed’ and all the additional benefits of Ooredoo’s mobile app can download it from the Apple App Store or get it on Google Play. For more information, customers can also go to www.ooredoo.om.