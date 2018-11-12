Ooredoo Offers Businesses More With Shahry+

Saoud Hamad Said Al Riyami, Director of Business Sales at Ooredoo

Enabling businesses to ‘be digital’, Ooredoo has introduced a new value-packed Shahry+ offer with up to 60 GB local data, 40 GB roaming data and, for the first time, discounts on international calling. This latest promotion is an add-on to all of the standard Shahry Business Pack benefits, which include local and roaming minutes, SMS, data rollover and more. Available from 7 November for 90 days, companies signing up for any of the Shahry Business Packs on a one-year contract can stay connected with their customers for longer, wherever they are in the world.

Saoud Hamad Said Al Riyami, Director of Business Sales at Ooredoo said: “Our business customers are becoming increasingly digital and as the Sultanate’s digital partner of choice, we are always working to make sure companies have access to affordable and competitive plans which benefit them and their customers. The Shahry Business Packs together with our new Shahry + promotion were designed to support small businesses, with a combination of various communications services that help them stay connected and optimise their business.”

With Shahry+ customers can enjoy more of everything from data allowance, group calling minutes and SMS to roaming packages and international calling discounts. An add-on to the popular Shahry Business Packs, Ooredoo’s all-in-one communications solution for business owners, customers can choose from six different packages to suit their unique requirements.

To find out more about the Shahry Business Packs or any of Ooredoo’s value-packed products and services, visit www.ooredoo.om/Business or visit any of their 51 stores located across Oman.