Ooredoo Offers the Most Exciting Prepaid Data Promotion in Oman With ‘Super Data’

It’s time to get excited with the most exciting prepaid offer in town. Presenting the most competitive data offer on Oman’s fastest mobile network, Ooredoo is giving customers more with its Super Data promotion. Starting 24 October 2018, the month-long promotion gives prepaid customers 7 GB of data for only OMR 3, for 7 days; all easily activated through Ooredoo’s award winning App.

Feras bin Abdullah Al Shaikh, Director of Consumer Sales at Ooredoo said, “We wanted to give customers an opportunity to join Ooredoo’s Super Data offer and experience the fastest mobile network in Oman. After our biggest ever upgrade, we extended our 4G coverage to 95% of Oman’s population. So whether you’re an existing customer or have yet to join us, we’re inviting everyone to come and try our network with best data plan in market and all supported by our award winning app. The Super Data promotion will definitely give customers more than ever before in terms of value, so that everyone can enjoy the internet.”

Named the fastest mobile network in Oman by Ookla, the global leader in internet testing and analysis, Ooredoo continues to offer great value, simplicity and more ways to connect.

To sign up to this fantastic promotion, customers just need to download the free Ooredoo Oman App available in both the Apple Store and Google Play. For more information, visit www.ooredoo.om/super.