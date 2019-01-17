Ooredoo Offers Superior In-Home Connectivity

Feras bin Abdallah Al Shaikh, Director of Consumer Sales at Ooredoo

Providing customers with greater WiFi coverage and coverage in every corner of their homes, Ooredoo is giving users easy instalments for WiFi Mesh device 2-packs (Linksys VELOP Tri-Band) on 12 and 24-month contracts with their Fast and Super Fibre Home Internet plans. With down payments from as little as OMR 3.5 a month, customers can enjoy consistent speeds and superior coverage to surf, stream, chat, share, work and more.

Feras bin Abdallah Al Shaikh, Director of Consumer Sales at Ooredoo said, “In households today, there are a number of devices connected constantly. Whether it’s a smart TV, or several mobile devices, customers want to be able to keep everything online irrespective of where they are in the home. With Ooredoo’s WiFi Mesh instalment plans, customers get a fantastic online all with the fantastic experience of Ooredoo’s Supernet.”

Available for both new and existing Fast Home Internet and Super Fibre customers, the device instalment plans include OMR 20 up front and OMR 7 a month for the duration of the contract with a 12-month contract or OMR 20 down-payment and only OMR 3.5 a month for the length of the plan on a 24-month contract.

Customers can choose from a number of value-added plans including Fast Home Broadband from OMR 25 a month and Super Fibre starting from just OMR 28 a month.

For more information or to sign up customers can visit any of the 54 Ooredoo stores located across the Sultanate, or online at www.ooredoo.om. For Super Fibre, customers can call the dedicated Fibre call centre on 1514.