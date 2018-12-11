Ooredoo Opens New Franchise Store in Al Amerat Downtown

Operated by Enhance, the store will serve the needs of the growing northeastern city with the complete range of Ooredoo’s customer-centric digital solutions.

As part of its plan to reach more people in the Sultanate, Ooredoo recently opened its 27th franchise store in Al Amerat Downtown under the patronage of H.E. Dr. Yahya bin Sulaiman Al Nadabi, Wali of Al Amerat. Operated by Enhance, the store will serve the needs of the growing northeastern city with the complete range of Ooredoo’s customer-centric digital solutions.

The number of Ooredoo stores now totals 54, spanning the length and breadth of the country. Their expansion strategy also includes continuous enhancements to its state-of-the-art ‘supernet’ network and digital services. Today, the company’s long list of value-added telecommunications solutions includes cost-effective bundles, high-speed data, and unlimited packages; all tailored to make sure customers can enjoy the internet wherever they are in the country.

To find out more about Ooredoo’s value-added products and services, visit your nearest Ooredoo store, connect online at www.ooredoo.om, or download the Ooredoo Oman App.